Why Obiano Supported Me To Become Anambra Governor – Soludo

Professor Charles Soludo, the Governor-Elect of Anambra State, has revealed why outgoing Governor Willie Obiano backed him during the 2021 governorship election.

Soludo told a crowd in Obiano’s Aguleri country residence on Monday that the governor approved his governorship ambition five years ago without conditions.

Obiano was certain in his support for him, according to Soludo, because he was the best of all the candidates who had expressed interest in Anambra’s top post.

Also Read: 2023: I Don’t Think APC Will Breakup After Buhari’s Tenure – Governor Sule

“Consistently all through the period, he kept insisting that the reason he was resolutely supporting me was that he believed by his own judgement, that I was the best of all the people that had shown up,” Soludo said.

“Many of these political conversations mostly come with a litany of conditions and so on and so forth. I want to tell you publicly today that not one second was there any such.”