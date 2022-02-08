2022 UTME/DE: JAMB Shifts Registration To February 19

The commencement of the 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration process has been postponed by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The registration was originally set for Saturday, March 12th to 19th, 2022, however, JAMB has moved it to March 19th to 26th, 2022.

The one-week postponement, according to Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, is to allow for more fine-tuning of the updated and more user-friendly procedures for candidate registration.

He added that the procedure, which will be completed during the one-week extended period, will also allow for comments from candidates and other stakeholders.