Adamu Garba: APC Should Address Crisis Within Before Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Adamu Garba, believes the party should first address the internal crisis before hosting a convention.

Garba, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, said the party lacked a united front to confront the next election and that the situation should be addressed before the party’s convention on February 26.

He claims that the party’s reconciliation effort is justification enough to postpone the convention.

“The party needs to avoid the issue of grand-standing which is gradually manifesting itself. Provided we do not have a united force to agree and to confront the 2023 general election, then I believe we should postpone the convention pending when we have every member of the party on board,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ekiti 2022: No Aspirant Boycotted APC Primaries, Says Badaru

“Even if the convention might be postponed it is very good for us to have all the contending parties and other challenges addressed so that in the convention we come as a united force; especially in the state congresses, the executives have to come together to avoid an explosion.”

“The issue of instability did not start from the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee, it started from the formation of the party.

“The issues are tied around succession, zoning and who becomes the next national chairman as well as the president. These are not light issues and there ought to have been a resolution mechanism put in place from the beginning. Now we are heading towards election, we need to ensure that certain things are put in place in order to have a continuous reign. Therefore we should give room for stability before coming to the convention ground.”