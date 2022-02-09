Adulterated Fuel: There’ll Be A Major Probe, Says Minister

The federal government has stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the dangerously high levels of methanol in the fuel imported into the country.

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, said this at a press conference following the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House on Wednesday.

He promised that the names of the companies involved in the importation will be released soon.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” the Minister was quoted by Channels Television.

He added that the situation of those whose vehicles must have been damaged by the adulterated fuel is being considered.