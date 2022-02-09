Breakfast Served As Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Relationship Reportedly Hits The Rock

The fact that things aren’t going well between controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her Ekiti State politician boyfriend, Opeyemi David Falegan is no longer news.

But the Internet is still buzzing with reactions, especially since details of the messy breakup were leaked just hours ago.

Gist Lover Blog, a popular gossip blog, came to Instagram to reveal the circumstances of Nkechi Blessing’s breakup with her boyfriend, Opeyemi.

According to the controversial blogger, Nkechi’s relationship with her lover was strained due to her possessiveness.

The actress and her boyfriend stopped posting lovey-dovey photographs and videos on social media and unfollowed each other.

