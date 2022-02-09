Nigerian Genius Is In Every Corner Of Our Country, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the wide range of laureates who have received the Nigerian National Merit Award from around the country demonstrates that the Nigerian talent for achievement can be found in every corner of the country.

Osinbajo spoke at a dinner on Tuesday in honor of the Nigerian National Order of Merit recipients for 2020 and 2021 – Prof. Olayinka Olutoye and late Prof. Charles Chidume; and Prof. Godwin Ekhaguere

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement headed ‘There is genius for achievement in every corner of Nigeria, says Osinbajo’, which he signed on Wednesday.

Also Read: Osinbajo: Ethnicity, Religion Must Play No Role In Crucial Decisions On Nation-Building

The Vice President stated that Nigeria has tremendous human capital and talents across all its regions.

He also added that the current regime, in partnership with the organised private sector and other civil society organisations, must provide opportunities on a mass scale to enable citizens to actualise their highest potential.

He stated that the idea of merit and representation (by regions) are not mutually exclusive concepts because “the Nigerian genius for achievement” can be found nationwide.