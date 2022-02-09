Why Yemi Osinbajo Will Not Run For President – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that, contrary to common belief, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will not contest for the presidency in 2023.

On Tuesday, Mr Bwala, a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said this in response to concerns about the APC and PDP’s chances in the next elections, as well as a “third force” and the country’s general new leadership plan.

When listed among those who are going to run under the APC, Mr Bwala emphatically said: “Yemi Osinbajo is not running for President”.

“He is not interested,” he added.

“I think I know the wisdom behind why VP Osinbajo is not running and he is shooting down every attempt to point towards that”.

Bwala explained that Osinbajo would rather throw his weight behind his principal, (Bola Tinubu) who had supported him over the past eight years.