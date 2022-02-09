ACF Knocks Akeredolu, Says Issuing Threats Won’t Get South 2023 Presidency

On Wednesday, the Arewa Consultative Forum slammed Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, for claiming that any political party fielding a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

The northern group contended that as a legal luminary, the governor should know better when it comes to choosing someone for the nation’s most coveted position.

The organization advised Akeredolu not to issue threats, claiming that intimidation would not win the South the presidency next year.

Recall that Akeredolu while receiving on a courtesy visit, members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the Chairman, Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the Chairman, Middle Belt Forum, stated that the 17 governors in the Southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum are determined to ensure that the next President comes from the south.

However, the ACF through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, drew the attention of the governor to constitutional provisions for electing the presidential candidate of any political party in the country as president.

The ACF spokesman in an interview with The PUNCH in Kaduna, said, “Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) should know that presidential candidate needs votes from 24 states and not 17 (south) and 19 (north) to win the seat. That is what the Constitution says.

“As a very senior lawyer, Governor Akeredolu should know the provisions of the constitution. It is therefore not possible for a group of states to come together and say we ‘must’ produce the president. Anybody eying that seat must traverse the country, north and south to meet the demands of the Constitution.”