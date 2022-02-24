Alexx Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo Spark Relationship Rumour

Many tongues are buzzing when Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo sent a passionate birthday letter to his colleague Ebube Nwagbo, popularly known as Posh.

Alex Ekubo shared a snapshot of the two wearing similar attire on his Instagram page, and if one doesn’t look closely, they could be taken for a couple.

In his birthday greeting, Alex Ekubo addressed Ebube Nwagbo as his boo, saying how much he loves her and how he got her back for forever.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Boo, you already know how i feel about you, no need for long talk. @poshesteb the Poshest of dem all, drama free Posh, wahala free Posh, Stress free Posh. Posh nkem, when i say I gat you, you know it ain’t just words… Golibe Nwanyi obi oma, Ikuku dey for you forever”.

