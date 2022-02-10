American Rapper Eve Welcomes First Child At 43

Eve is a mom!
The 43-year-old rapper has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Maximillion Cooper, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram.
“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” Eve writes alongside a photo of her newborn, whom the couple have named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket.
The new mom adds, “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”
Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Cooper says, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”
The “Who’s That Girl?” singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.
“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve captioned her post.
Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️”