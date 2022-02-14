Anita Joseph Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Today, February 14, actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo Olagunju popularly known as MC Fish, celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

To commemorate their anniversary, the pair headed to their individual Instagram profiles. Fisayo was described as the best husband in Anita’s post.

She also addressed people who claimed their relationship would not continue. She wrote: “I won’t Dwell on the things people said about our Union 😁. God proved them Wrong because he’s God 😘😘. Happy Anniversary to the best Husband in the world”

In another post she wrote: “His Tribe didn’t matter 🍃😘😘. Me I never liked Yoruba Men I feel they are too too Loud🤣🤣🤣. But just look at where I landed chai uwa nka sef🤣🤣. Love is powerful 🧎‍♂️”.

