BREAKING: Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To April 8 For Ruling

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to April 8, 2022 for ruling.

Kanu appeared before Justice Binta Nyako on Wednesday over the 15-count charge levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

Recall that Kanu pleaded not guilty to the 15-count amended charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, brought against him by the Nigerian government.

Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations the government levelled against him after the charge was read to him in the open court.

Kanu had last Tuesday filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the new charge as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

According to the defendant, the fresh charge preferred against him were baseless, worthless, defective and could not stand the test of the law hence, should be dismissed.

Kanu made the submission through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, shortly after his re-arraignment and his “not guilty” plea.