Nnamdi Kanu Smiles As He Reunites With Family In Court (Photos)

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) could not hide his happiness after meeting with his family today.

Recall that his trial continued on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu appeared in court in his traditional fendi outfit despite warnings from the trial judge that he should be allowed to change his outfit before his next appearance in court.

He was spotted smiling happily as they exchanged pleasantries before the hearing began.

At the end of the trial, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the case till April 8th, 2022.