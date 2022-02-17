Buhari Should Sack IGP Usman Baba Over Abba Kyari’s Cocaine Case: Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari for failing on his duties.

Omokri said Buhari should have sacked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba after the suspended cop, Abba Kyari was sighted at his (Usman) son’s wedding two weeks ago.

Recall that the suspended former head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team graced the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, the son of Alkali Baba.

It was the first time Kyari was seen in a public function since the outrage that greeted his Facebook post on August 4, 2021, amid his controversial involvement with alleged internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

As Nigerians were yet to come to terms with issues of his link with Hushpuppi, the former ‘super cop’ is currently in detention for his alleged links with a powerful drug cartel.

Recall that former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, despite resigning suddenly amid allegations of corruption during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Omokri believes that is how those found wanting in public offices should be treated, calling on Buhari to take a decisive action.

“If Buhari had any shame, by now the IGP would have been out of a job for hosting a then suspended Abba Kyari at his son’s wedding 2 weeks ago,” he tweeted.

Sharing a picture of Tafa Balogun in handcuffs, he added, “This is Obasanjo’s IGP in handcuffs. That is how to fight corruption. Not hosting a known criminal cop at your IGP’s home!

“Exactly 2 weeks to the day he was declared wanted by the NDLEA, Abba Kyari was a guest of the IGP at his son’s wedding.

“A man that was meant to be under suspension? It is not only Abba Kyari that should be answering questions. The IGP has serious questions to answer.”