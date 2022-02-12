Dorcas Shola Fapson Gives Update As She Gets Her Range Rover Back After It Was Sold In Niger

Popular Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has given her followers an update after her stolen Range Rover was recovered in Niger state.

The actress had employed a driver from an agency but he ran off with her car two days after employment.

She said it was later discovered that the driver had applied for the job with fake documents and information.

After stealing the actress’ car, he gave it to someone to sell for him in the North but the person then stole the car from him and went to Niger state to sell it.

The car has been retrieved from Niger by the police, though the actress said it cost her a lot of money.

The driver who stole the car from Dorcas is still on the run and she’s asking for help to find him.

