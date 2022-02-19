Eating a man’s money helps him feel wanted — Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro

Popular relationship blogger, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro aka as Blessing CEO has said that many men have nothing to offer besides money.

The self-styled intellectual entertainer and relationship expert made this claim on Instagram.

Read what she wrote below:

“If women decide not to eat many men’s money, what will you give them??? “The only thing many men can give is money that is why they are finding it so difficult now that women can now feed themselves.

“Eating a man’s money sometimes is helping him feel wanted. Reject his money and see him feel unwanted. A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it’s easy to control and manipulate them like puppies. That is why many will marry hungry women. And cheat with independent women.”