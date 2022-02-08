Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, Over 12,000 Others Defect To PDP

Over 12 thousand members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its immediate past chairman in Plateau State, Latep Dabang have dumped the broom to take shelter under the umbrella of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also on the list are the former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanpon Tom and former State Assistant Secretary of the APC, Binkur N. and their supporters.

The defectors were received by the party during the Langtang Mega Rally 2022 tagged “The Great Movement.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the PDP flag at the Langtang North LGA Township Stadium, Dabang boasted that the PDP will take over the State come 2023.

He called on all right-thinking people in the state who are in APC to return to the PDP, saying the “APC is not a quality party”.

Dabang also said, “By the grace of God, PDP will win the forthcoming Pankshin South State Constituency and Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency bye-elections slated for 26th February 2022.

“I have a full assurance that the PDP will win because I don’t have any doubts in my mind, in the two bye-elections, PDP will win, Plateau people will say bye-bye to APC”, he assured.

The former chairman who decamped alongside other APC political bigwigs said, he will deploy his political arsenals against the APC in the state to ensure the party’s victory.

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP in the State, Chris Hassan said the party received over 12,000 APC members into its fold.

His words, “Our assignment starts from Langtang North LGC, from there we will take PDP to the Government House in Rayfield, come 2023.

“With the defection of these heavyweights from APC to the PDP, we expect total victory in the 2023 general elections in this State.

He added that in the coming weeks, there will be another rally in Jos the State Capital, where the National leadership of the party will receive all those who decamped from APC to the PDP in the State