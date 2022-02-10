Fans Reacts As Kemi Adetiba Set To Wed Longtime Lover

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, and other Nollywood stars have expressed their delight when Nigerian director Kemi Adetiba announced her plans to marry her sweetheart.

Kemi Adetiba took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her surprise marriage proposal, which took place in Ghana on January 28, 2022.

The movie director claimed that her lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah, proposed to her, and she enthusiastically accepted.

She wrote: “We’ve taken some time to privately enjoy this moment and bask in the celebration of it all. However, we’re beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer.

After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly root for me – Now if that isn’t FAMILY, I don’t know what is 🙂”.

Many Nigerian celebs complimented her on the post in the comments section.

