Comedian Bovi Reveals His Experience In London Hotel

Bovi, a Nigerian comedian, took to Instagram to narrate his experience at a London hotel.

The comedian revealed that he was requested to provide the credit card he used to reserve the stay when he arrived at the hotel.

He claims the problems escalated after he informed them that his wife had booked the room and was currently in Nigeria.

Simon Leveiv, the comedian who blamed ‘Tinder Swindler’ for the hotel workers’ scrutiny, confessed that they thought he was stealing.

During the encounter, he also revealed that he used the “google me” line for the first time.

