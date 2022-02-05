Fayose: Nigerians Will Be Doomed If APC candidate Wins 2023 Presidential Election

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has expressed that Nigerians will be doomed if the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose said this in an interview with The Punch on Saturday.

He stated that the 2023 general election is about Nigerians, whether to remain in perpetual poverty or save themselves.

“If the PDP does not win the 2023 election, then Nigerians are doomed,” Fayose said.

From what I have seen since 2015, Nigerians are doomed. The kind of leadership that Nigeria has witnessed — insecurity, the economy.

“The cost of diesel today is about N400 per litre; during President Goodluck Jonathan’s (PDP) time, it was N140, N145. Whatever we are saying, it is either Nigerians want to remain in perpetual poverty or they save themselves. It is about Nigerians themselves.

“Don’t forget that the impact of these things is felt more by the masses. It is the people that are at the receiving end.”