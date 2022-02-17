I’d Rather Die Fighting Against Bad Government – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Falz has stated that he would rather die fighting against bad governance in the country.

Falz, who made this known in an interview with Hip TV published on Wednesday, also urged Nigerians to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The 31-year-old also lamenting the flaws in governance, added that it is no longer news that Nigerians suffer “so much injustice.”

He said: “Everywhere is hot but our heads need to be hotter. Saying we’ve faced so much injustice is an understatement. We’ve seen so much nonsense that the authorities haven’t owned up to. There’s so much rubbish going on.

“Everybody knows that right now more than ever. Everyone should register to vote. 2023 is literally here already. Before the deadline, which I think is June, we all need to register. It’s very easy. You can do it online.

“It’s a rough environment we’re living in. But I feel like there’s nothing to be scared of when you’re already at rock bottom. That’s how everyone should be feeling. It can’t get much worse than this.”

Speaking further, he added: “Why would I fear for my life when the kind we exist in is not exciting. Basic amenities are unavailing. Every Nigerian is one small sickness away from either going broke or passing away. What kind of life is that?

“What’s there to be happy about or fear for in life so fickle and fragile? I’d rather die fighting for a cause than getting knocked down by a bike man because there’s no proper traffic control. It’s as simple as that.”