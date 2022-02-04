I’ll Prioritise Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians’ Welfare Till 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari announced Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that he would continue to protect and pull the poor and vulnerable out of poverty till the end of his term in 2023.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance while speaking at the virtual official presentation of Nigeria’s Country Review Report to the African Union’s 31st Africa Peer Review Forum, titled “Poor and Vulnerable in Nigeria Will Continue to Enjoy Social Safety Nets, Says President Buhari.”

Also Read: 2023: Stop Issuing Threats Over Igbo Presidency, Yakasai Tackles Clark

Buhari stated that the poor’s social safety nets would be strengthened, as well as their access to education and opportunity.

Advertisement

He promised that his government would use information, communication, and technology to ensure inclusivity, access, and expand opportunities.