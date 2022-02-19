Iyabo Ojo List Attributes She Wants In Her Future In-Laws

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has some crucial information for her children’s prospective inlaws.

The mother of two, who is presently in Turkey, has made a list of attributes she is looking for in her future in-laws.

Her children, Festos and Priscilla, she claims, are too kind and cool for her tastes.

She mentioned that she wants to cause issue with some attractive in-laws so that she can have cute trouble with her grandchildren.

She wrote: “IMPORTANT INFO Please,my darling future inlaws from both sides must be pretty, handsome & have small ijogbon bcos I want some future ijogbon cute grand kids to slay with me.”

