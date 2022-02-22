Jim Iyke Recounts Experience With T.B. Joshua At Synagogue Church

Actor Jim Iyke has opened up about his 2013 “deliverance session” at late TB Joshua’s Lagos church.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actor explained that he went down to the church after they insisted that he be present before his mother’s illness could be healed.

READ MORE: I Have 3 Beautiful Kids And A Failed Marriage – Actor, Jim Iyke Reveals

Before the Synagogue of All Nations’ Pastor approached him, Jim Iyke stated all he remembered was chuckling.

He claims that the Pastor did something and that he has no idea what transpired after that.

He went on to say that despite his reservations after witnessing the “deliverance session” video, it was really him.

See post below: