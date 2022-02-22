Bisi Alimi Reveals How Gay Man Was Murdered In His Sleep

Bisi Alimi, a homosexual rights activist, claims that a gay man was murdered in Lagos on Monday, February 21.

Alimi, who identified the dead as Dave, claimed he was killed after allowing a man “he trusted” to spend the night in his bed, arms, trust, and affection.

He wrote; Last night, a young gay man was killed in Lagos. His name was Dave.

READ MORE: There’s Nothing Spiritual About Love-making- Bisi Alimi

He was killed because he allowed a man he trusted spent the night in his bed, in his arms, in his trust, in his love.

Every year, young gay men in Nigeria become a victim of very simple things of life; seeking love and companionship.

Please, I beg you today and always, Say his name, Dave.

See post below: