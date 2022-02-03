JUST IN: FG Uncovers 96 Terrorist Sponsors, Arrests 45 Suspects — Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government stated on Thursday that its Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has found 96 terrorist funders, as well as 424 associates and allies of the financiers.

This was revealed by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, during a briefing on the Buhari-led administration’s anti-corruption efforts.

The fraud unit revealed 123 organizations and 33 bureaux de change related to terrorism in Nigeria, according to Lai Mohammed.

The minister went on to say that the investigation led to the arrest of 45 people, who will be prosecuted and their assets seized soon.

He said, “For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and 7 co-conspirators. The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

“Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3,909,707,678,112.43 in VAT and N3,737,918,335,785.82 in Withholding Tax due to the Government. NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.”