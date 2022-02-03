Eniola Badmus Dazzles In New Photos Amid Backlash

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has had many of her coworkers gushing over her jaw-dropping Instagram images.

The actress is dazzling in a black dress with silver and brown designs in photos shared on her page.

Despite the critiques and backlash, she has persisted to show her admirers that she is proud of her figure.

The stunning actress also included prayers for her fans and coworkers below the photographs.

Her coworkers, including Yvonne Jegede, Mercy Aigbe, and Iyabo Ojo, as well as admirers, exclaimed over the photos with love emoticons.

