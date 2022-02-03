Zulum: I’m 100 Percent Confident About Sincerity Of Repentant Insurgents

The governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, claims to be confident in the sincerity of repentant insurgents.

After the inauguration of the presidential committee on the repatriation, return, and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northeast, Zulum spoke to state house correspondents on Wednesday.

The committee’s inauguration took place in the presidential mansion in Abuja.

In 2016, the military started Operation Safe Corridor, a deradicalization and rehabilitation program for ex-insurgents.

Zulum stated that the deradicalization effort had yielded great outcomes.

“I am 100 percent confident,” the Borno governor stated when asked if he believes the repentant insurgents are earnest in their intentions.

“While there is no any process that is perfect in the entire world, so far, so good, the process has yielded positive results,” he added.

“I believe that over 90 percent of those that have surrendered are doing well and have given the government the necessary support. They’re also calling their colleagues in the bush to come out and join the process of peacebuilding.”