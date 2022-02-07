Ka3na Jones Advices Fans On Twitter

Ka3na Jones, a former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, has highlighted some of the reasons why individuals fail in life.

Ka3na claimed that life is the most difficult exam in a message uploaded on the microblogging network Twitter.

Many people, however, fail because they try to emulate others without realizing that each question paper is unique.

Ka3na goes on to say that instead of looking at others, people should start solving their own issues.

In her words: Life is the most difficult exam. Many people fail because they try to copy others not realising everyone has a different question paper… Stop looking and start solving your puzzles.

See post below: