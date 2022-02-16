Mercy Eke Praises Her Surgeons As She Flaunts Her Body

Mercy Eke, a BBNaija reality show star, has praised her doctor as she brags about her large butt and thigh, peppering us with fresh photos of herself looking unrecognized.

Mercy Eke has admitted to having her butts enhanced and praised the doctor for doing a good job by making her thick at her butt in a recent post looking unrecognized because of how ‘white’ and sexy she looks

READ MORE: I Really Want To Get Pregnat At The Right Time: Mercy Eke

She shared some images to flaunt about how attractive she is, and being thick in the butt and thigh is something she appears to enjoy and value, which is why she’s bragging about it and indirectly praising her doctor.

See post below: