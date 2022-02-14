Nkechi Blessing Dazzles In Red As She Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nigerian actress, turned 33 today, February 14, 2022. The joy of her new age is being savored by the delighted birthday girl.

Blessing Nkechi Sunday uploaded pictures of herself dressed in red to celebrate her special day, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day.

Nkechi expresses her gratitude to God, her family, fans, and lover in her birthday message.

She posted a nice photo of herself in a red gown with the words: “I had wanted to write a very long caption,but I decided to make it brief and straight to the point, THANK YOUR CHUKWU ABIAMA for making me see this day in sound health🙏.

Thank you for the gift of life dear Jesus, thank you for giving me a Supportive and strong FAN_MILLY that loves me with all of me, a man that loves me with all his heart and lastly a Family that appreciates the little I do for them, I do not take this unending show of love for granted.., It Is my Birthday you guys.”

