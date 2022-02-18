No Plan To Compensate Families Of 50 Victims Of Ikoyi Collapsed Building – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has revealed that there will be no compensation for families of 50 people who lost their lives in the collapse of 21-storey building in Ikoyi last year.

A 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, caved in on November 1, 2021, killing about 50 people.

This was made known on Thursday by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while speaking during an interview on 99.3FM radio programme “Daily Digest”.

The Commissioner explained that all those who evacuated bodies of their loved ones and asked for assistance were given money for transportation and funeral.

He noted that no one had come out to say he or she lost money in the incident.

“The law has no room for such compensation, but if you’re talking about doing this on compassionate grounds, I know Mr. Governor as a compassionate leader.

“If other people also put up a case for assistance with verifiable documentation, I am sure it is something that Mr. Governor may consider.”

Omotoso asserted that Attorney-General Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) had been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that those found guilty of compromising the process of adherence to quality standards at the Foreshore Towers in Ikoyi were prosecuted.

According to Omotoso, the state government was already fashioning out ways of collaboration with the private sector to strengthen monitoring and enforcement activities in the built sector in response to one of the recommendations of the panel on lack of adequate personnel to monitor building projects across the state.

The commissioner gave assurance that all those found culpable in the process leading to the Foreshore Tower collapse, especially civil servants, would face sanctions.