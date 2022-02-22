PDP Mocks APC Over Convention Postponement

The postponing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a “fallout” of the party’s “horrible infighting.”

The APC convention, which was originally scheduled for February 26, was rescheduled for March 26.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s spokesman, said the APC’s inability to hold its convention demonstrates that the party is unable “to successfully govern the affairs” of the country.

“The continuing inability by the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in government, to conduct a routine National Convention has further explained why all sectors of our national life have been in the shambolic state under the incompetent, corrupt, rudderless and overtly confused APC administration,” the statement reads.

“APC’s postponement of its National Convention yet again validates PDP’s stance that the APC is not a political party but a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of strange bedfellows, “political buccaneers” and ferocious power mongers on a mission to wreck our nation.

“The PDP states that the APC which cannot conduct its own internal affairs could not be expected to successfully manage the affairs of a nation like Nigeria.

“The APC is a perfect example of failure both as a party and government unable to conduct a simple National Convention in two years. It has become a Russian Roulette with an unending request for extension of time to undertake a routine statutory political activity.

“Our Party is not surprised that the APC, a party of backstabbers, again postponed its National Convention already scheduled for February 26, 2022.

“As a vacuous political contraption without a soul, peopled by “political warlords” without conscience and operating without rules, the APC is a bunch of inchoate sailors clobbered together for remote personal gain; operating without a Board of Trustees (BoT) and a National Working Committee (NWC); exists in violation of rules while constituting itself to a threat to our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“APC’s postponement of its National Conventions had always been a fallout of the horrible infighting, backbiting and gang war by “political bandits” who are desperate for power and access to our national treasury.”