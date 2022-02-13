President Buhari Approves Two Aides For Wife, Aisha Amid Aso Villa Shakeup

Nigeria’s number one man, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two personal aides for the First Lady, Aisha.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, A’isha Rimi will serve as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters Office of the First Lady.

Buhari also named Zabah Muhammad Jawa as a Personal Physician to the First Lady.

The statement reads, “A’isha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England, is appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

“A’isha is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.

“The President has also approved the appointment of Dr Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady.

“Dr Jawa is a Senior Consultant in Nuclear Medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine.

“He is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.”

The development comes amid the ongoing shakeup at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari had earlier on Saturday named Muhammad Zorro as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.