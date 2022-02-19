Reactions As Actress Sonia Ogiri Undergoes Surgery To Remove Face Scar

Sonia Ogiri, a Nollywood actress, has undergone surgery and her colleagues have gathered to wish her well and pray for her.

Despite the bitterness and animosity in the film industry, some actors and actresses genuinely care about their coworkers.

Sonia recently had surgery to remove an unsightly scar from her face, and some of her coworkers have expressed their support.

The actress had previously been rumoured to have undergone surgery to remove a scar on her face.

She explained that she had to get the scar removed since she had been living with it since 2014, and it had robbed her of her self-esteem and forced her to face scorn and rejection.

