Sandra Iheuwa’s Husband, Steve Thompson Advices Singles

Sandra Iheuwa‘s husband, Steve Thompson shared his thoughts on Val’s Day celebrations and how some people were upset yesterday because they couldn’t enjoy themselves.

Despite the fact that others tried to console them, he said it’s better to be alone than to be with the wrong person.

According to him, a lot of people were overly emotional yesterday, but the truth is that they are better off staying single than being with the wrong person, claiming that you are enough for yourself and don’t need anyone in your life.

He went on to remark that if you ever had a horrible relationship or marriage and are able to safely withdraw from it, you are fortunate since some individuals didn’t and couldn’t make it out, and others even died while trying, claiming that money can’t buy happiness.

