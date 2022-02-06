Singer, Timaya Allegedly Dumps Actress Caroline Danjuma After Sleeping With Her

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has reportedly been abandoned by Nigerian musician Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya.

Cutie Julls, an Instagram blogger, claimed Timaya told her that he’s no longer interested in their love relationship.

Danjuma, according to the source, is currently enraged by Timaya’s decision because she has fallen in love with him.

The post reads: “This one shock me. Aunty Caroline, Timaya say he no want continue to dey knack o.

Hmm men dey stain white garment but sometimes na konji dey carry we women dey go there”

See post below: