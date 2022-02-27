Soludo’ll Justify Confidence Reposed In Him By Anambra People – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has described the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and the incoming governor, Prof Charles Soludo, as blessings to the people.

The party stated that it was very optimistic that Soludo would justify the confidence Obiano and the people have reposed on him through quality performance.

Speaking in Awka on Sunday, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, stated that the incoming governor was a well-focused character that would not have time to waste on irrelevant issues and politically motivated witch hunt.

He pointed out that Soludo’s approach to governance would be different from Obiano’s style, while assuring the people that, in the end, the result will yield fruitful results for ndi Anambra.

The APGA chieftain also explained that ndi Anambra would definitely say glory be to God that Soludo emerged as Obiano’s successor in office.