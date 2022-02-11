Sophia Momodu Knocks Maria Chike Over Insensitive Advert

Following a video of reality actress Maria Chike marketing a skincare product, Sophia Momodu, Davido’s babymama, has reacted.

Maria, a light-skinned woman, was seen going by the poolside with several dark-skinned men, women, and children drooling as they admired her Iook in a video posted to her Instagram profile.

Sophia responded in an Instagram story on Thursday, questioning the message conveyed in the advertisement and its impact on children.

She wrote, enraged by the behaviors depicted in the video: “Just to be clear, a naturally light- skinned woman is walking through a crowd of darker skinned people including children and they are all oohing and ah-ing at her beauty.. And this is to sell a beaching product that literally has ‘white’ (So subtle btw) in the name??

Meanwhile, the entire cast apart from the lead character are all naturally dark-skinned people? Is this what we’re teaching our kids in 2022?”

See post below: