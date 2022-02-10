Stella Damasus Celebrates Father’s Posthumous Birthday

Stella Damasus, a Nigerian actress, took to Instagram to remember her father’s posthumous birthday, which occurred several years after his death.

The actress shared a photo of her father saying she remembers her father for his laughter, smile, love, and extraordinary care for his family when he was alive.

READ MORE: You’re A Coward If You Trash Talk Your Wife To Your Side Chick – Actress Stella Damasus

She wrote: “It’s my dad’s birthday today. Wish he was here. I choose to remember his laughter, his smile, his love, his extreme care for his family. I love you, Daddy.”

See post below: