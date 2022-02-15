Thief Forced To Clean Gutter With Bare Hands After Being Caught Stealing in Accra (Video)

A thief has been dealt with by a mob after he was caught stealing from a shop in Accra, Ghana.

He was forced to clean a gutter with his bare hands.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect entered the shop under the pretense of buying some items. He was caught by the shop owner after stealing, and thereafter forced to clean a gutter in the area.

In other news, Mohammed Bello Koko has been appointed as the substantive managing director for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a circular by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The statement signed by signed by Eric Ojiekwe, director, press and public relations, reads:

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority,

“This appointment takes immediate effect.”