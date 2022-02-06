Tolani Baj Blows Hot As Fans React To Her New Look

Tolani Shobajo, also known as Tolanibaj, a popular reality star, reacts to harsh comments from her fans in response to her new look.

The Big Brother Naija reality show’s ex-housemate took to social media to publish a selfie of herself, prompting comments from her followers that she was different.

Tolanibaj, on the other hand, had to fight fire with fire as she battled trolls who sought to suffocate her self-assurance.

“Thank God for confidence. Cause Nigerian/BBN Twitter tried to push the narrative so hard that TBAJ was an ugly babe. Ori gbo gbo daru,” she wrote.

See reactions below: