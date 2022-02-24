“Untreated Depression Leads To Suicide,” Kemi Olunloyo Advices Tacha

Kemi Olunloyo, a well-known investigative journalist, has revealed a bombshell revelation concerning reality TV actress Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha.

Tacha, the reality star, is suffering from depression, according to the controversial journalist, who revealed in a tweet that she has been disguising her troubles behind her smiles.

She encouraged Tacha to consult a doctor because mental health is crucial and depression can lead to suicide.

Some social media users, on the other hand, have chastised her for claiming Tacha was depressed. Many people have chastised her for being a bitter woman.

