Wike: Dokpesi Is APC Mole In PDP — He’s Not Sincere

Raymond Dokpesi, the former chairman of Daar Communications, is an All Progressives Congress (APC) mole in the Peoples Democratic Party, according to Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

He denied leading PDP governors to Europe to choose the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees.

Wike is reported to be driving an effort to force his candidates on the party ahead of the 2023 elections, according to Dokpesi.

In a statement on Thursday, Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to Wike, quoted the governor as saying PDP governors got text messages and calls that the former Daar chairman said they embarked on a weeklong trip to Europe.

Wike said he is convinced that Dokpesi is working for the APC.

Also Read: 2023: There’s Zoning In PDP Constitution, Says Kawu Baraje

“I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance,” he said.

“I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think , I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to make such a decision.

“I have told Raymond Dokpesi that there is nothing wrong with you preaching for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, a very experienced man, an intelligent man, a strategist. But don’t destroy other people because of this. Because when you destroy them it will be difficult for the PDP to win the election in 2023.”