Woman Shares Heart Breaking Story Of How She Lost Her Child 3 Hours After Birth

A Nigerian woman has shared with her Instagram followers a sad story how she lost her child just three hours after birth.

The woman, Uduak was left devastated by the incident.

She revealed that she and her husband referred to the baby as their “restoration baby” because their marriage had been “dead for 4 years and looked beyond repair”.

She said the child was conceived soon after their marriage was restored.

Her pregnancy went well and she gave birth without incident.

However, shortly after the child’s birth, he developed difficulties breathing and had to be placed on oxygen.

He died three hours later.

The grieving mother went on the recount how she refused to accept that her child was dead and she waited till morning to take his body to a church.

However, when nothing happened, she returned to the hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, with her child and finally accepted that he is gone.

She shared the story on the first anniversary of her son’s death.

Watch Video