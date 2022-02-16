Zambian Woman Calls Out Singer Tekno For Failing To Pay Child Support

Tekno, a popular Nigerian singer, has been chastised by a Zambian woman for failing to pay child support.

Rita Mwayanda, a Zambian woman, claims Tekno is the reason she has a child and is suffering greatly.

READ MORE: Why I Can’t Be With One Woman – Singer Tekno

She alleges that her love for the artist’s music led her to sleep with a man she met at a club and give birth to a child.

The post reads: “It was back in 2016, I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released Pana I got so excited that I slept with a man I didn’t know and ended up pregnant. If it wasn’t Tekno, I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for Child Support”.

See post below: