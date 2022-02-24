Zinoleesky & Mohbad arrested during a raid conducted by NDLEA

Operatives of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday morning stormed the residence of Marlian music artistes Mohbad and Zinolesky to arrest the duo.

It was gathered that NDLEA officials allegedly broke into the residence of the musicians in the Lekki area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The officials carried out the arrest without having any search warrants, manhandling the artistes signed to Marlian Music, eyewitnesses claimed.

In videos trending online, the NDLEA operatives were seen assaulting the musician with clubs and shooting into the air to force them into waiting vans.

Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky) and Ilerioluwa Oladimeji (Mohbad) are associated with Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley) who is currently facing fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).