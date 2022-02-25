Zulum To FG: We Need Help — Borno Can’t Bear Responsibility Of IDPs Alone

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has asked the federal government to assist the state in bringing back internally-displaced persons (IDPs) and indigenes who are refugees in neighbouring countries.

Zulum spoke when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo visited Borno on Thursday to inaugurate some projects executed by the state government.

He stated that the responsibility was too much for the state to bear alone and that the federal government’s assistance will ensure that the IDPs are repatriated quickly.

“The president recently inaugurated a committee with the mandate of repatriating indigenes of Borno that were living in the Republic of Cameroun, Chad and Niger,” he said.

“The mandate of the committee among others is also to look into the defectors; managing ex Boko Haram members.

“This is indeed one of our major constraints in Borno because if we manage these defectors very well, insurgency will come to an end very soon.

“In addition to this, we have about 66,000 indigenes living in Cameroon; 120,000 living in Niger Republic and about 25,000 living in Chad.

“This is a huge figure and the state government cannot shoulder the responsibilities and our people are yearning to come back home.

“We are pleading with our leadership to assist the people and government of Borno in ensuring quick repatriation.”