2023: It’s Time To Banish Demons Depriving Us Of Stable Power Supply, Says Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, presidential hopeful contesting on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has advised Nigerians to participate actively in the 2023 elections to end epileptic power supply.

He stated this on Thursday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Moghalu’s comment comes amid power outage across the country following the collapse of the national grid.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) expressed that the country is blessed with resources to generate alternative sources of power such as solar energy.

He also spoke on other economic challenges such as rising inflation, adding that electricity supply can be decentralised to allow states or regions generate power.

Also Read: Buhari Apologises To Nigerians Over Petrol Scarcity, Power Outage

“With inflation at above 15 percent, most Nigerians see a continuing decline in their standard of living. Even those more fortunate have been jolted back to reality with the acute increases in the prices of diesel, now selling above N700 per litre,” he said.

“However, I am convinced that we can overcome these challenges as a country and as a people. This is the reason I have offered myself for consideration to Nigerians as president.

“I did this in 2019. I have again offered myself for the office of president in 2023. We have our plans; we are not just talking, but it is up to the electorate at the end of the day. I am running because I have a vision for the country and capacity to govern and take the country to a greater height.

“As a presidential aspirant of the ADC, we are not here to say all hope is lost. What we are here to say is that there is hope of a turnaround in the situation of the country and in our realities as citizens.

“We have endured the night, not to remain in it, but because of the hope of a new dawn. Nigeria remains a blessed land of great potentials. Our lands remain fertile, and underneath them are some of the world’s prized minerals. We can turn our agriculture and solid minerals, not only to our engine of growth, but also massive job creation.

“And we can banish the demons depriving us of electricity, because we can invest across the value chain of electricity.”