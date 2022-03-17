APC Convention: Bello’s Activities In My Absence Remain Valid, Says

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has affirmed that all action that was taken in his absence by the CECPC acting Chairman, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State remain valid.

Buni made the clarification after several reports claimed that he dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by Bello in an apparent move to assert his leadership after President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement.

It was earlier reported that Buhari put his foot down on Wednesday, insisting that Buni should be allowed to continue as the chairman of the party following a botched attempt by APC governors to remove him as the Chairman after he (Buni) left the country for medical attention.

However, Buni, in refutal on Thursday shared by Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, faulted the reports that all action taken by Bello in his absence had been reversed.

In the refutal statement, he personally signed, Buni, who is also the Yobe State Governor, affirmed that “all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding”.